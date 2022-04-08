LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] is 0.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] price surged by 0.45 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on April 1, 2022 that LXP Industrial Trust Appoints Arun Gupta to Board of Trustees.

Gupta Brings Valuable Expertise in M&A Transactions, Cybersecurity and Technology.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced the appointment of Arun Gupta to its Board of Trustees (the “Board”), effective immediately.

A sum of 1717303 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. LXP Industrial Trust shares reached a high of $15.70 and dropped to a low of $15.42 until finishing in the latest session at $15.63.

The one-year LXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.04. The average equity rating for LXP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $16.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 57.08.

LXP Stock Performance Analysis:

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.39, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LXP Industrial Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.44 and a Gross Margin at +34.75. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19.

LXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,392 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,621,478, which is approximately 5.709% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,821,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.42 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $655.07 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -1.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LXP Industrial Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 20,547,942 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 21,102,063 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 240,616,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,266,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,089,346 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,454,017 shares during the same period.