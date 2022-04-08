JP Morgan lifts Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] gained 2.12% or 1.93 points to close at $92.83 with a heavy trading volume of 4386640 shares. The company report on April 6, 2022 that ADM to Release First Quarter Financial Results April 26, 2022.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A slide presentation will also be available for download at this time. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

It opened the trading session at $91.32, the shares rose to $93.40 and dropped to $91.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADM points out that the company has recorded 49.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 4386640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $75.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $65 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ADM stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 60 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.58, while it was recorded at 91.12 for the last single week of trading, and 67.66 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 2.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $40,331 million, or 80.40% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,271,969, which is approximately 2.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in ADM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.67 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 17,681,358 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 19,893,354 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 406,106,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,681,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,272,427 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,470,977 shares during the same period.