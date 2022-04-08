Jefferies slashes price target on Wipro Limited [WIT] – find out why.

Wipro Limited [NYSE: WIT] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.61 during the day while it closed the day at $7.55. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Guidewire Announces Wipro as New Consulting Alliance Partner.

Partnership leverages Wipro’s expertise to help insurers transform business processes, improve time to market, and achieve operational excellence.

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Wipro (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

Wipro Limited stock has also loss -2.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WIT stock has declined by -20.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.36% and lost -22.64% year-on date.

The market cap for WIT stock reached $40.78 billion, with 5.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, WIT reached a trading volume of 2722988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wipro Limited [WIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wipro Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Wipro Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

WIT stock trade performance evaluation

Wipro Limited [WIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, WIT shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for Wipro Limited [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wipro Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wipro Limited [WIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Limited go to 9.00%.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $967 million, or 2.40% of WIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,524,488, which is approximately 1.851% of the company’s market cap and around 79.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,180,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.49 million in WIT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.81 million in WIT stock with ownership of nearly 2.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Wipro Limited [NYSE:WIT] by around 10,956,914 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 11,266,832 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 103,422,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,645,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,818,496 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 810,389 shares during the same period.