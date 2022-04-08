Jefferies slashes price target on Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] – find out why.

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] price plunged by -2.76 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective March 10, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted Sachin Dhawan, Chief Technology Officer, the option to purchase 612,170 shares of the company’s Class A common stock, at a per share exercise price of $11.31, and restricted stock units (“RSU”) to acquire 306,085 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. One fourth (25%) of the stock options will vest on June 24, 2022, 4.17% of the options will vest each month over the following 6 months, 2.78% of the options will vest each month over the following 12 months, and 1.385% of the options will vest each month over the remaining 12 months, subject to Mr. Dhawan’s continued service on each vesting date. One fourth (25%) of the RSUs will vest on June 15, 2022, 12.5% will vest on each of September 14, 2022 and December 14, 2022, 8.33% will vest on each of four quarterly RSU vesting dates during calendar year 2023, and 4.17% will vest on each of four quarterly RSU vesting dates during calendar year 2024, subject to Mr. Dhawan’s continued service on each vesting date.

In addition, effective March 15, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted restricted stock units to 47 new employees to acquire an aggregate of 1,212,956 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. One sixteenth of the restricted stock units will vest on June 15, 2022, and the remainder will vest in 15 equal quarterly installments of 1/16th over the next fifteen (15) subsequent quarterly RSU vesting dates, subject to the recipient’s continuous service on each vesting date.

A sum of 2071347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.52M shares. Stitch Fix Inc. shares reached a high of $10.32 and dropped to a low of $9.52 until finishing in the latest session at $9.88.

The one-year SFIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.04. The average equity rating for SFIX stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $11.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SFIX stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SFIX shares from 25 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFIX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SFIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, SFIX shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.32, while it was recorded at 10.42 for the last single week of trading, and 30.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stitch Fix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06 and a Gross Margin at +43.67. Stitch Fix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.42.

Return on Total Capital for SFIX is now -10.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.97. Additionally, SFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] managed to generate an average of -$788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 151.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.65.Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

SFIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 22.80%.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $790 million, or 94.30% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. with ownership of 11,088,374, which is approximately 22.296% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,481,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.01 million in SFIX stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $71.0 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 20.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stitch Fix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 23,009,980 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 16,060,252 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 38,658,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,728,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,476,808 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 6,376,014 shares during the same period.