Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Revenue clocked in at $1.20 billion, up 23.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] price plunged by -1.80 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on March 23, 2022 that GOGL – Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company’s website, www.goldenocean.bm, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2021 audited financial statements, by contacting the Investor Relations department.

A sum of 3643113 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. Golden Ocean Group Limited shares reached a high of $11.87 and dropped to a low of $11.38 until finishing in the latest session at $11.47.

The one-year GOGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.87.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, GOGL shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Ocean Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.39 and a Gross Margin at +43.90. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.08.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $483 million, or 27.20% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 8,136,740, which is approximately 1.999% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,388,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.3 million in GOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $65.95 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly -3.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 3,278,092 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 12,982,364 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 25,077,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,338,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,713 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,082,882 shares during the same period.