Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell -38.55% so far this year. What now?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] gained 9.37% on the last trading session, reaching $4.67 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Genius Sports Agrees First LATAM Tracking and Video Augmentation Partnership With Liga MX Club Necaxa.

New partnership to provide Liga MX’s Necaxa with cutting-edge tracking, analysis and video augmentation tools.

Liga MX is the most-watched soccer league in the U.S. with Necaxa valued at over $200 million.

Genius Sports Limited represents 192.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.01 billion with the latest information. GENI stock price has been found in the range of $4.07 to $4.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 7376937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $33 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for GENI stock

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -211.62 and a Gross Margin at -81.54. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.32.

Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

There are presently around $359 million, or 43.60% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,477,075, which is approximately 10.64% of the company’s market cap and around 49.63% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,756,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.47 million in GENI stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $22.82 million in GENI stock with ownership of nearly 53.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 20,891,682 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 24,355,804 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 38,737,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,984,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,831,615 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,555,597 shares during the same period.