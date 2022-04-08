For Wayfair Inc. [W], Analyst sees a drop to $100. What next?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.05%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Wayfair Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the opening of the market on May 5, 2022.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3jc2ryI. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3raPfhJ. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

Over the last 12 months, W stock dropped by -65.82%. The one-year Wayfair Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.25. The average equity rating for W stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.73 billion, with 105.26 million shares outstanding and 62.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, W stock reached a trading volume of 2981506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $167.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $90, while Loop Capital kept a Sell rating on W stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 150 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 9.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 37.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

W Stock Performance Analysis:

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.11, while it was recorded at 112.26 for the last single week of trading, and 220.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wayfair Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Wayfair Inc. [W] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,047 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,693,368, which is approximately 0.832% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 10,249,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $916.82 million in W stock with ownership of nearly 2.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 9,667,066 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 6,158,050 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 78,116,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,941,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,981 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 381,853 shares during the same period.