For V.F. Corporation [VFC], Analyst sees a drop to $58. What next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] traded at a high on 04/07/22, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.11. The company report on March 17, 2022 that VF Corporation Appoints Kevin Bailey as Global Brand President, Vans®.

Veteran VF Executive Returns to Lead Iconic Brand.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories, today announced that it has appointed VF’s Kevin Bailey to the position of Global Brand President, Vans®. Bailey will continue reporting to VF’s Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Rendle and serving on the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2790786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of V.F. Corporation stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $21.94 billion, with 390.43 million shares outstanding and 367.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 2790786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $73.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $71 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $70, while Truist kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 85 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.43, while it was recorded at 56.21 for the last single week of trading, and 70.60 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 44.77%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $20,884 million, or 88.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,483,994, which is approximately -1.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,574,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.39 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 25,124,601 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 20,238,000 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 329,230,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,593,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,308,242 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,157,482 shares during the same period.