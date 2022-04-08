For Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT], Analyst sees a rise to $152. What next?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] closed the trading session at $145.55 on 04/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.145, while the highest price level was $146.44. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Hilton Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the stock market opens on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, followed by a conference call at 10 a.m. EDT. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton’s president & chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton’s chief financial officer & president, global development, will discuss the company’s performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 3306232. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 2469261.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.69 percent and weekly performance of -4.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, HLT reached to a volume of 3265455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $155.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $135 to $136. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $169 to $179, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 126 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 4.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 552.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.47, while it was recorded at 149.15 for the last single week of trading, and 139.03 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,975 million, or 99.38% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,131,300, which is approximately 0.316% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,464,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.96 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 20,916,933 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 17,971,185 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 235,644,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,532,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,135,274 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,598,446 shares during the same period.