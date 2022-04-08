For EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], Analyst sees a rise to $140. What next?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.17%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that IIROC Trading Resumption – EOG.

Over the last 12 months, EOG stock rose by 75.66%. The one-year EOG Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.51. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.96 billion, with 584.00 million shares outstanding and 583.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, EOG stock reached a trading volume of 3048919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $137.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $130 to $146. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EOG shares from 111 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.78, while it was recorded at 119.61 for the last single week of trading, and 91.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

EOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 11.75%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59,686 million, or 87.90% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,345,348, which is approximately 2.807% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,118,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.46 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.99 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -12.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 609 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 38,539,728 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 40,854,822 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 424,498,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,892,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,555,145 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,884,369 shares during the same period.