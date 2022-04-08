eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] Stock trading around $17.48 per share: What’s Next?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] loss -5.97% or -1.11 points to close at $17.48 with a heavy trading volume of 4230582 shares. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Virbela Launches New Metaverse Campus to Better Connect Physical and Virtual Working Worlds.

Virtual platform empowers companies to create employee experiences that foster collaboration and build community.

It opened the trading session at $18.51, the shares rose to $19.21 and dropped to $16.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPI points out that the company has recorded -58.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, EXPI reached to a volume of 4230582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $52.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for eXp World Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for EXPI stock

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.43. With this latest performance, EXPI shares dropped by -28.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.18 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.87, while it was recorded at 19.61 for the last single week of trading, and 36.49 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

There are presently around $652 million, or 24.00% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,630,878, which is approximately 0.849% of the company’s market cap and around 52.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,129,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.77 million in EXPI stocks shares; and INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC, currently with $42.95 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 16.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 6,630,413 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 3,201,036 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 25,236,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,068,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,280,596 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,450,221 shares during the same period.