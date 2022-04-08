Evercore ISI lifts Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE: XPOF] traded at a high on 04/07/22, posting a 6.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.00. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Offering”) by certain of the Company’s existing stockholders, affiliates of Snapdragon Capital Partners (the “Selling Stockholders”), at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as the joint book-running managers and underwriters for the proposed Offering and Morgan Stanley is also acting as a joint book-running manager. Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, Baird and Raymond James are acting as bookrunners for the proposed Offering. Roth Capital Partners and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed Offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3365686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xponential Fitness Inc. stands at 6.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.72%.

The market cap for XPOF stock reached $1.02 billion, with 46.87 million shares outstanding and 21.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 225.22K shares, XPOF reached a trading volume of 3365686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPOF shares is $28.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPOF stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Xponential Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Xponential Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on XPOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xponential Fitness Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPOF in the course of the last twelve months was 72.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has XPOF stock performed recently?

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, XPOF shares gained by 10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.74% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.69, while it was recorded at 22.18 for the last single week of trading.

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.47 and a Gross Margin at +66.83. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.40.

Xponential Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xponential Fitness Inc. go to 54.20%.

Insider trade positions for Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]

There are presently around $193 million, or 87.70% of XPOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPOF stocks are: OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD with ownership of 2,842,647, which is approximately -20.766% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 1,400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.85 million in XPOF stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21.59 million in XPOF stock with ownership of nearly 23.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xponential Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE:XPOF] by around 2,371,377 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,893,987 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,078,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,344,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPOF stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,773,238 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,015 shares during the same period.