Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] moved down -6.12: Why It’s Important

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.06 during the day while it closed the day at $0.99. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Epizyme Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering transformative therapies for cancer patients against novel epigenetic targets, today announced that the Company has granted equity awards to Jerald Korn, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, with a grant date of April 1, 2022, as equity inducement awards outside of the Company’s 2013 Stock Incentive Plan and material to Mr. Korn’s acceptance of employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mr. Korn received options to purchase an aggregate of 800,000 shares of Epizyme common stock. The options have an exercise price of $1.14 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Epizyme common stock on April 1, 2022, the grant date of the options. The options will vest as to 25% of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 2.0833% of the shares at the end of each successive month following the first anniversary of the grant date, such that the shares underlying the options granted to Mr. Korn will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Korn’s continued employment with Epizyme on such vesting dates.

Epizyme Inc. stock has also loss -14.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPZM stock has declined by -56.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.05% and lost -60.57% year-on date.

The market cap for EPZM stock reached $163.85 million, with 104.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, EPZM reached a trading volume of 2858972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38.

EPZM stock trade performance evaluation

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -36.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.51 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3761, while it was recorded at 1.1011 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9616 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -630.54 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -670.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94 million, or 56.70% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 15,366,477, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.62 million in EPZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.0 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 0.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 16,759,333 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 21,722,120 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 51,040,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,521,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,247,447 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,831,289 shares during the same period.