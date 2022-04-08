Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] moved down -2.10: Why It’s Important

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] closed the trading session at $27.49 on 04/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.36, while the highest price level was $28.81. The company report on April 1, 2022 that IMG Completes Purchase of Mutua Madrid Open.

IMG, an Endeavor company and global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, today announced it has completed its purchase of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament and the Acciona Open de España golf tournament from Super Slam Ltd and its affiliates.

One of nine ATP Masters 1000 and four WTA 1000 Mandatory events, the Mutua Madrid Open joins IMG’s roster of leading tennis tournaments, including the Miami Open and several other ATP and WTA events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.21 percent and weekly performance of -6.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 979.60K shares, EDR reached to a volume of 2604414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $37.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $32 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 63.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

EDR stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.48% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.75, while it was recorded at 28.70 for the last single week of trading, and 28.11 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.14 and a Gross Margin at +43.28. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.82.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,984 million, or 87.91% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.77 million in EDR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $585.0 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 37,861,833 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 21,852,291 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 189,019,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,733,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,411,220 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 15,147,249 shares during the same period.