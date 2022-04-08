Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $134

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] gained 2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $123.74 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2022 that EDWARDS MITRIS RESILIA VALVE RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR MITRAL REPLACEMENT SURGERIES.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the MITRIS RESILIA valve, a tissue valve replacement specifically designed for the heart’s mitral position.

The MITRIS RESILIA valve has a saddle-shaped sewing cuff that mimics the asymmetric shape of the native mitral valve. It also features a low-profile frame that helps avoid obstruction of the left ventricular outflow tract by stent posts and is visible under fluoroscopy, to facilitate potential future transcatheter interventions for patients. This therapy is the company’s latest innovation offering advanced RESILIA tissue with an anti-calcification technology that also allows devices to be stored under dry packaging conditions, facilitating ease of use.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation represents 624.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.54 billion with the latest information. EW stock price has been found in the range of $119.665 to $124.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 2909739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $130.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $132 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EW stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EW shares from 121 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 52.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for EW stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.91, while it was recorded at 121.53 for the last single week of trading, and 114.25 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.78 and a Gross Margin at +76.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 15.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $62,043 million, or 86.20% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,040,983, which is approximately 7.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,076,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.91 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.24 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 3.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 654 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 31,699,036 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 30,201,062 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 453,576,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,476,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,684,428 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,193,866 shares during the same period.