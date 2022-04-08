Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell -7.62% so far this year. What now?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.67 at the close of the session, down -0.44%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that New Funding Divide Report Shows Underrepresented Founders Are Getting More Attention, But For Most, The Dollars Don’t Deliver.

New DocSend data shows that while investors battle for equity in startups, female and minority founders still struggle for equity in funding .

DocSend, a secure document sharing platform and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) company, released a new comprehensive research report analyzing how race and gender can impact a startup founding team’s ability to successfully raise VC funding. The new report revealed that different segments of underrepresented founders, such as women and underrepresented minorities, experienced higher VC engagement and increased funding, but not all groups increased their funding equally.

Dropbox Inc. stock is now -7.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBX Stock saw the intraday high of $22.97 and lowest of $22.305 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.00, which means current price is +13.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 2783750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $28 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has DBX stock performed recently?

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.07, while it was recorded at 23.37 for the last single week of trading, and 27.11 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $5,685 million, or 81.00% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,220,139, which is approximately 0.758% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,516,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.39 million in DBX stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $343.88 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 8.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 26,364,611 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 35,919,414 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 187,386,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,670,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,484,529 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,227,449 shares during the same period.