DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Revenue clocked in at $965.80 million, down -17.65% YTD: What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.22 during the day while it closed the day at $6.86. The company report on April 1, 2022 that DigitalBridge Credit Announces $220 Million Debt Investment to Support Everstream.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that, its Digital Credit division (“DigitalBridge Credit”), in partnership with CPPIB Credit Investments III Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), it has invested $220 million in the form of a holding company term loan to support the continued growth of Everstream Solutions, LLC (“Everstream”).

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Everstream delivers a business-only, enterprise-grade fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale and performance that today’s enterprises demand. The Company serves large and mid-sized enterprises with over 27,000 route miles of fiber, speeds up to 100 Gbps, and robust business fiber services, including low-latency dedicated internet, WAN and dark fiber.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock has also loss -4.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBRG stock has declined by -10.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.85% and lost -17.65% year-on date.

The market cap for DBRG stock reached $3.82 billion, with 566.81 million shares outstanding and 547.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 4204751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DBRG shares from 8.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.40.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.38. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69.

There are presently around $3,282 million, or 80.80% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,316,239, which is approximately 3.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,072,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.92 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $205.71 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 18.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 59,809,956 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 41,609,230 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 354,365,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,784,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,758,500 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,219,901 shares during the same period.