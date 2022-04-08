CL King lifts Sysco Corporation [SYY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] traded at a high on 04/07/22, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $83.68. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Sysco to Host First Supplier Diversity Summit May 25.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that it will hold its first Supplier Diversity Summit on May 25, 2022. As the premiere foodservice industry partner, Sysco’s senior leadership team will provide updates on the company’s business and DEI strategy, as well as insight into programs such as its new Mentorship Program that assist diverse suppliers in how to do business with Sysco. The summit will also feature a special recognition event for Sysco’s top diverse supplier partners.

In addition, Sysco will hold virtual match-making sessions with both direct and indirect suppliers. These interactive sessions will help the company identify and engage suppliers that provide products and services to the foodservice industry and are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by people who are LGBTQ+, military veterans, minorities,women or have a disability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3071224 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sysco Corporation stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for SYY stock reached $42.07 billion, with 511.04 million shares outstanding and 501.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 3071224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $89.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

How has SYY stock performed recently?

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.72, while it was recorded at 82.90 for the last single week of trading, and 78.08 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 51.22%.

Insider trade positions for Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $34,481 million, or 83.40% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,993,172, which is approximately 3.557% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 32,002,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.62 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 5.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 639 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 22,970,429 shares. Additionally, 572 investors decreased positions by around 25,192,404 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 367,068,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,231,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,475,698 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,881,561 shares during the same period.