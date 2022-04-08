Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is -7.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] traded at a low on 04/07/22, posting a -1.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.16. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Cunard and Julien’s Auctions Partner on Worldwide Exclusive Exhibition Preview of Property from the Life and Career of beloved actress and philanthropist Betty White.

Guests sailing on the August 5-12 Transatlantic Crossing aboard flagship Queen Mary 2 offered auction highlights in advance of the September public auction.

– Luxury cruise line Cunard announced today that the company will once again partner with Julien’s Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars, on an exhibition preview of the Property from the life and career of Betty White. White passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99 years old in Los Angeles.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3222207 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 4.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.49%.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $21.33 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 898.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3222207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.25, while it was recorded at 17.85 for the last single week of trading, and 19.90 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -12.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.97. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

There are presently around $440 million, or 15.40% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 10,140,504, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 1,507,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.26 million in CUK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $26.02 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 1450377.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 6,516,112 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,510,572 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,260,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,286,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,717 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,166,039 shares during the same period.