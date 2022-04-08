Callaway Golf Company [ELY] moved down -0.98: Why It’s Important

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.25%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Varsha Rao Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company.

Callaway Golf Company (the “Company”) (NYSE:ELY) today announced that it has increased the size of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) from thirteen to fourteen members, and that Varsha Rao has been appointed to the Board. She will begin serving immediately and will stand for election for a full one-year term at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Ms. Rao served as the Chief Executive Officer of Nurx, a leading direct-to-consumer telehealth platform, since April 2019, and was appointed the Head of Nurx following the closing of its merger with Thirty Madison in March 2022. Ms. Rao has also served on the boards of directors at Viasat, Inc., a global satellite telecommunications company, since July 2017, and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI since October 2021. Prior to her role at Nurx, Ms. Rao served as the Chief Operating Officer of Clover Health, a healthcare technology company, from September 2017 to December 2018. From November 2013 to December 2016, Ms. Rao served as the Head of Global Operations at Airbnb, Inc., a global travel marketplace. Ms. Rao earned a B.A. degree in Mathematics and a B.S. degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. degree from the Harvard Business School. She is a Member of the International Advisory Board for the Center for the Advanced Study of India at the University of Pennsylvania.

Over the last 12 months, ELY stock dropped by -20.18%. The one-year Callaway Golf Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.06. The average equity rating for ELY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.10 billion, with 186.98 million shares outstanding and 157.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ELY stock reached a trading volume of 2816204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Callaway Golf Company [ELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on ELY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

ELY Stock Performance Analysis:

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, ELY shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.57, while it was recorded at 23.00 for the last single week of trading, and 27.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callaway Golf Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.62.

Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ELY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 6.80%.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,659 million, or 77.50% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,043,714, which is approximately 1.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,494,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.0 million in ELY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $117.5 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 2.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 17,661,480 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 17,176,932 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 83,825,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,664,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,506,390 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,160,651 shares during the same period.