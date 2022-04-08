BTIG Research slashes price target on Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] – find out why.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SELB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.94%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Selecta Biosciences Announces $38.7 Million Underwritten Offering.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SELB) (“Selecta” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing tolerogenic therapies to mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that it has agreed to sell 27,428,572 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 20,571,429 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.41 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants to purchase shares of common stock have an exercise price of $1.55 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. All of the securities in the offering will be sold by Selecta. The gross proceeds to Selecta from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $38.7 million. The offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, SELB stock dropped by -67.94%. The one-year Selecta Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.54. The average equity rating for SELB stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.40 million, with 117.83 million shares outstanding and 87.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 831.21K shares, SELB stock reached a trading volume of 2930374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SELB shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SELB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $2.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Selecta Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Selecta Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SELB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

SELB Stock Performance Analysis:

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, SELB shares dropped by -23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SELB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7891, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2256 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Selecta Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.40. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,137.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.79.

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 47.50% of SELB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SELB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,951,882, which is approximately -0.197% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,168,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.72 million in SELB stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $5.2 million in SELB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Selecta Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Selecta Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SELB] by around 13,525,743 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,841,940 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 36,329,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,697,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SELB stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,543,666 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,244,499 shares during the same period.