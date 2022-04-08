BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] Stock trading around $11.12 per share: What’s Next?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: BCTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.66%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that BriaCell advances preparatory work for new Bria-OTS™ breast cancer clinical trial.

Bria-OTS™ would build on BriaCell’s existing clinical trial data with Bria-IMT™, treating each patient with the optimized pre-manufactured Bria-OTS™ formulation based on HLA-type.

BriaCell and National Cancer Institute collaborating on Bria-OTS™, BriaCell’s off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, as a treatment for cancer. .

Over the last 12 months, BCTX stock rose by 113.44%.

The market cap for the stock reached $176.95 million, with 15.91 million shares outstanding and 13.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 563.15K shares, BCTX stock reached a trading volume of 2583929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09.

BCTX Stock Performance Analysis:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, BCTX shares gained by 46.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.92 for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 10.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BCTX is now -26.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] managed to generate an average of -$90,974 per employee.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 26.65% of BCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCTX stocks are: LYNWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 785,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.81% of the total institutional ownership; VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 203,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 million in BCTX stocks shares; and REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.47 million in BCTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:BCTX] by around 904,829 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 176,575 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 236,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,318,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCTX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 848,027 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 166,450 shares during the same period.