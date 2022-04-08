BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] – find out why.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $11.16 on 04/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.93, while the highest price level was $11.86. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Ballard granted industry-first Type Approval by DNV for the FCwave™ marine fuel cell module.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced it has received Europe’s industry first Type Approval by DNV, one of the world’s leading classification and certification bodies, for its marine fuel cell module FCwave™.

The Type Approval marks an important step in commercializing Ballard’s fuel cell technology for marine applications and is key to including fuel cells as part of zero-emission solutions for the marine industry. The Type Approval process is extensive, involving a series of simulations and tests which were carried out at Ballard’s global Marine Center of Excellence in Hobro, Denmark, where the FCwave™ is developed and manufactured.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.15 percent and weekly performance of -5.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 4085262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $13, while Truist kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.60, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.99 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +10.42. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,066 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,020,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.77 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $92.58 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 34.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 13,612,041 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 8,445,779 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 67,251,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,309,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,794,251 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,768,687 shares during the same period.