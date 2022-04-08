Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] is -46.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRI] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.65 during the day while it closed the day at $4.04. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Biofrontera Inc. Announces Preliminary Product Revenues for the First Quarter of 2022.

Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today preliminary, unaudited product revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Product revenues for the first quarter of 2022 are anticipated to be in the range of approximately $9.5 million to $10.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 102% to 113% compared with the first quarter of 2021.

The market cap for BFRI stock reached $44.44 million, with 11.00 million shares outstanding and 3.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, BFRI reached a trading volume of 4778814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFRI shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biofrontera Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

BFRI stock trade performance evaluation

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.21 and a Gross Margin at +48.92. Biofrontera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.29.

Return on Total Capital for BFRI is now -120.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Biofrontera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.10% of BFRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFRI stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 343,025, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 69.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 153,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in BFRI stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.2 million in BFRI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biofrontera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ:BFRI] by around 700,507 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFRI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 700,507 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.