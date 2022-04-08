Arrival [ARVL] Is Currently -4.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] traded at a low on 04/06/22, posting a -4.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.69. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Arrival Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Non-binding Orders and LOIs doubled to c.134k1 vehiclesVan SOP in Q3 with 400-600 Vans expected to be delivered to customers this yearEnded Q4 2021 with approximately $905mm2 in cash and cash equivalents.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) today reported unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5436192 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arrival stands at 6.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.88%.

The market cap for ARVL stock reached $2.35 billion, with 606.16 million shares outstanding and 198.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 5436192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, ARVL shares gained by 14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $329 million, or 15.20% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 30,371,059, which is approximately 95.505% of the company’s market cap and around 73.43% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 30,237,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.72 million in ARVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.35 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 1015.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 50,082,579 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,375,040 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 28,676,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,133,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,429,577 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,063,178 shares during the same period.