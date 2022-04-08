Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Stock trading around $249.93 per share: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] closed the trading session at $249.93 on 04/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $244.85, while the highest price level was $251.455. The company report on March 25, 2022 that AMGEN ANNOUNCES NEW OTEZLA (APREMILAST) DATA AT AAD CONGRESS 2022.

New data further reinforces clinical benefit of Otezla in mild to moderate plaque psoriasis and in patients with palmoplantar pustulosis.

Real-world evidence data being presented demonstrates continued burden of disease for patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.09 percent and weekly performance of 3.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 3865845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $246.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $272 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $238, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AMGN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 266 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AMGN stock trade performance evaluation

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.41 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.24, while it was recorded at 244.86 for the last single week of trading, and 224.59 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 7.13%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $103,912 million, or 78.00% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,046,345, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,661,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.41 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.37 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,140 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 22,651,495 shares. Additionally, 975 investors decreased positions by around 22,693,109 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 379,550,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,895,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 261 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,829,846 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 1,980,844 shares during the same period.