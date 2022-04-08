American Express Company [AXP] gain 11.49% so far this year. What now?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] plunged by -$1.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $183.265 during the day while it closed the day at $182.39. The company report on April 7, 2022 that American Express to Match Eligible Donations Made with Membership Rewards® Points in Support of Relief Efforts in Ukraine.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced U.S. Consumer, Small Business and Corporate Card Members who are enrolled in the Membership Rewards® program can use Membership Rewards® points towards a donation with PayPal Giving Fund to support select charities that are providing humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and affected parts of Europe.

American Express Company stock has also loss -2.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXP stock has inclined by 5.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.65% and gained 11.49% year-on date.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $138.00 billion, with 768.00 million shares outstanding and 756.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 4059647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $200.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $215, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AXP stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 190 to 197.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.85.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.85, while it was recorded at 185.27 for the last single week of trading, and 172.85 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 23.13%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119,550 million, or 87.10% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,602,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.43 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 931 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 19,854,706 shares. Additionally, 795 investors decreased positions by around 34,028,475 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 596,869,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,753,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,342,801 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,926,840 shares during the same period.