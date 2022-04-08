Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell -4.78% so far this year. What now?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] traded at a low on 04/06/22, posting a -3.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3175.12. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Boeing and AWS Join Forces to Transform Aerospace Design and Manufacturing.

Leading global aerospace company selects AWS as a strategic cloud provider and will use AWS’s comprehensive cloud portfolio to strengthen its digital foundations for engineering and manufacturing.

Amazon Air uses Boeing aircraft to expedite package delivery for customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3943454 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amazon.com Inc. stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1610.07 billion, with 509.00 million shares outstanding and 458.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 3943454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4073.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4100 to $4200, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 4550 to 4625.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 97.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 189.41.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,078.85, while it was recorded at 3,270.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3,326.20 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 34.80%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $1,004,615 million, or 60.40% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,421,754, which is approximately 0.425% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,717,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.23 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $55.85 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 4.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2,535 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 20,799,358 shares. Additionally, 1,285 investors decreased positions by around 8,663,113 shares, while 393 investors held positions by with 276,719,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,182,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 541 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,020,486 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,083,668 shares during the same period.