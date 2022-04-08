Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently -3.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.28 during the day while it closed the day at $11.93. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Altice USA and T-Mobile Extend Strategic MVNO Agreement for Optimum Mobile.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and T-Mobile have expanded a multi-year MVNO agreement through which T-Mobile will continue to serve as the nationwide network for Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service. Terms of the new agreement are mutually beneficial to both companies.

“As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Matt Marino, Executive Vice President of Consumer Services for Altice USA. “In addition to access to America’s largest 5G network, the agreement enables Optimum Mobile to provide more flexibility and value to our customers and, when coupled with our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband service, deliver a 360-degree seamless connectivity experience at home and on the go.”.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also loss -4.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has declined by -25.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.03% and lost -26.27% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $3.21 billion, with 268.86 million shares outstanding and 138.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 6910248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $19.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 12.34 for the last single week of trading, and 20.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 23.95%.

There are presently around $3,087 million, or 55.70% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 20,408,200, which is approximately 47.219% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 20,137,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.49 million in ATUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245.93 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 87,101,785 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 63,024,483 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 100,059,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,185,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,544,290 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 32,126,081 shares during the same period.