Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] fell -12.30% so far this year. What now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] gained 3.19% or 1.19 points to close at $38.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2284712 shares. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 13.1%; FY 2021 Comparable Sales Increased 18.9%.

Fourth Quarter Pre-tax Income Grew 55% to $188.4 million; FY 2021 Pre-tax Income Grew 154% to $859.5 million.

It opened the trading session at $37.17, the shares rose to $38.87 and dropped to $36.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASO points out that the company has recorded -8.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 2284712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $58.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ASO stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 17.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.85, while it was recorded at 38.27 for the last single week of trading, and 40.02 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

There are presently around $3,205 million, or 98.00% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,024,228, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,503,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.27 million in ASO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $225.91 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 11.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 11,956,920 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 17,268,910 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 56,675,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,901,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,744,786 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,740,101 shares during the same period.