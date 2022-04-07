Wolfe Research lifts Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.4388 during the day while it closed the day at $17.64. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Freshworks to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power businesses, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 following the close of market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ETAudio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com.

Freshworks Inc. stock has also loss -11.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRSH stock has declined by -18.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.07% and lost -32.83% year-on date.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $4.97 billion, with 130.65 million shares outstanding and 67.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 4605985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

FRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.53. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.07% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.44, while it was recorded at 18.36 for the last single week of trading.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $914 million, or 70.40% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: STEADVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,063,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.64% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,098,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.14 million in FRSH stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $74.2 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 560.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 22,556,802 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,437,655 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 18,197,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,191,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,441,929 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,766,964 shares during the same period.