why The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $84.78

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] loss -1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $79.12 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that TD Asset Management Inc. launches new USD units of certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) today announced the launch of U.S. dollar denominated units of the TD Exchange-Traded Funds listed below (collectively, the “US$ ETFs”). This launch is part of an ongoing commitment at TDAM to provide clients with access to one of the broadest investment offerings in Canada and supports investors who are seeking flexibility in their portfolios and who are increasingly attracted to the growth potential of the U.S. market. These US$ ETFs will provide investors with access to U.S. and global markets using U.S. dollars, enabling them to avoid currency conversion fees.

Each of the US$ ETFs offer significant exposure to U.S. dollar denominated securities in their underlying portfolios and are among our most popular and innovative strategies:.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank represents 1.82 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.65 billion with the latest information. TD stock price has been found in the range of $78.69 to $79.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 3458138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $84.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $110, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 309.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 7.29.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.74, while it was recorded at 79.75 for the last single week of trading, and 73.35 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 11.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

There are presently around $73,194 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 144,616,206, which is approximately 2.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 72,914,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.91 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 2.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 51,792,153 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 40,173,022 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 820,444,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 912,410,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,569,315 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,114,668 shares during the same period.