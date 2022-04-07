why Retail Value Inc. [RVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.00

Retail Value Inc. [NYSE: RVI] gained 3.45% or 0.1 points to close at $3.00 with a heavy trading volume of 5444695 shares. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Retail Value Inc. Announces New Ticker Symbol for Trading in OTC Pink Market.

Retail Value Inc. (“RVI” or the “Company”) today announced that it expects its common shares will begin trading in the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol “RVIC” at the commencement of trading on April 7, 2022. Prior to April 7, 2022, the Company’s common shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVI”.

It opened the trading session at $2.90, the shares rose to $3.05 and dropped to $2.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RVI points out that the company has recorded 20.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 298.07K shares, RVI reached to a volume of 5444695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Retail Value Inc. [RVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Retail Value Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Odeon raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Value Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Value Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

Trading performance analysis for RVI stock

Retail Value Inc. [RVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, RVI shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.34 for Retail Value Inc. [RVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Retail Value Inc. [RVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Value Inc. [RVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.46 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Retail Value Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.22.

An analysis of insider ownership at Retail Value Inc. [RVI]

There are presently around $40 million, or 65.50% of RVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVI stocks are: SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P. with ownership of 1,982,317, which is approximately -5.523% of the company’s market cap and around 18.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,706,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 million in RVI stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $4.35 million in RVI stock with ownership of nearly 27.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Value Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Value Inc. [NYSE:RVI] by around 3,230,226 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,733,541 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 6,745,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,709,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 881,676 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,859,599 shares during the same period.