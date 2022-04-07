why NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.83

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.81 during the day while it closed the day at $6.10. The company report on April 6, 2022 that NextDecade and ENN Execute 1.5 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement.

NextDecade Corporation (“NextDecade”) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today the execution of a 20-year sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“ENN LNG”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (“ENN”) for the supply of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project (“RGLNG”) in Brownsville, Texas.

Under the SPA, ENN LNG will purchase 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG indexed to Henry Hub on a free-on-board basis. The LNG supply will be from the first two trains at RGLNG with the first train expected to start commercial operations as early as 2026.

NextDecade Corporation stock has also gained 0.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEXT stock has inclined by 109.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 102.66% and gained 114.04% year-on date.

The market cap for NEXT stock reached $717.79 million, with 120.77 million shares outstanding and 120.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, NEXT reached a trading volume of 13275056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $3 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NextDecade Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $6, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

NEXT stock trade performance evaluation

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, NEXT shares gained by 56.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 6.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $556 million, or 75.80% of NEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXT stocks are: YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 54,337,479, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VALINOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 14,737,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.13 million in NEXT stocks shares; and BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP, currently with $56.73 million in NEXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ:NEXT] by around 4,042,342 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 6,789,798 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 82,223,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,056,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEXT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,610,801 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 121,980 shares during the same period.