why Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.37

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] traded at a high on 04/06/22, posting a 1.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.92. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”, the “Company”, or “we”) expects to release its 2022 first quarter earnings on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 prior to the market open by filing a Form 8-K with the SEC. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website https://investor.knight-swift.com/, and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website, http://www.sec.gov.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4243280 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for KNX stock reached $8.14 billion, with 165.97 million shares outstanding and 149.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 4243280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $68.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $77, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on KNX stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNX shares from 51 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has KNX stock performed recently?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.37. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.51, while it was recorded at 47.19 for the last single week of trading, and 53.60 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

There are presently around $6,511 million, or 88.70% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,272,082, which is approximately 1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,809,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.23 million in KNX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $435.47 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 9,285,723 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 12,767,284 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 121,305,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,358,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,159,280 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,282,330 shares during the same period.