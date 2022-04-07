why EVgo Inc. [EVGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.14

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] loss -9.51% on the last trading session, reaching $12.18 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2022 that EVgo to Host European Investor Meetings.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO, or the “Company”), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of first electric vehicle (EV) network powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that members of its senior management team, including Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo, will meet with investors on Monday, April 4, 2022 through Friday, April 8, 2022 in Europe.

In conjunction with the investor meetings, EVgo has made available an updated investor presentation which will be accessible ahead of Monday’s meetings on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.evgo.com/.

EVgo Inc. represents 68.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.25 billion with the latest information. EVGO stock price has been found in the range of $11.88 to $13.0889.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 4117027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EVGO stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EVGO shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 524.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for EVGO stock

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

There are presently around $351 million, or 42.80% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 3,991,750, which is approximately 47.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,654,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.73 million in EVGO stocks shares; and BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA, currently with $34.02 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 12,814,806 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,641,135 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 3,616,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,072,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,259,367 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,613,232 shares during the same period.