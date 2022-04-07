Wall Street Analyst Initiated Team Inc. [TISI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Team Inc. [NYSE: TISI] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.07 during the day while it closed the day at $2.73. The company report on April 4, 2022 that TEAM, INC. REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NYSE CONTINUED LISTING STANDARDS.

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), today announced that on April 1, 2022, it received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it has regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards (“Notice”).

With this Notice, TEAM has cured the previously disclosed minimum stock price deficiency and is now in compliance with NYSE Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading–day period. The Company regained compliance after its closing share price on March 31, 2022 and its average closing share price for the 30 trading-day period ending March 31, 2022 both exceeded the NYSE’s minimum requirement. Accordingly, the “.bc” indicator following the Company’s symbol “TISI” will be removed by the NYSE.

Team Inc. stock has also gained 40.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TISI stock has inclined by 121.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.70% and gained 150.46% year-on date.

The market cap for TISI stock reached $106.63 million, with 31.10 million shares outstanding and 19.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, TISI reached a trading volume of 10124395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Team Inc. [TISI]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for Team Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Team Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Team Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

TISI stock trade performance evaluation

Team Inc. [TISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, TISI shares gained by 133.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.64 for Team Inc. [TISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.19, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Team Inc. [TISI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Team Inc. [TISI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.37. Team Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.92.

Team Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Team Inc. [TISI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TISI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Team Inc. go to 11.00%.

Team Inc. [TISI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 45.00% of TISI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TISI stocks are: CORRE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,640,711, which is approximately 7.458% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,005,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 million in TISI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.25 million in TISI stock with ownership of nearly 0.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Team Inc. [NYSE:TISI] by around 2,931,678 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,819,669 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,138,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,889,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TISI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 256,912 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,175,626 shares during the same period.