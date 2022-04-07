Wall Street Analyst Initiated Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.79%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Decibel Appoints Manjit Minhas as Senior Advisor and Director Nominee.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock rose by 0.65%. The one-year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.84.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.00 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 4636689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 385.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 21.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 12.80 for the last single week of trading, and 12.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.97. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 522.99. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $24,129 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

There are presently around $7,700 million, or 31.49% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 119,867,976, which is approximately 16.409% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,885,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $881.05 million in DB stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $861.91 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 107,939,595 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 29,774,664 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 464,306,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 602,021,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,491,749 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,894,967 shares during the same period.