Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. What else is Wall St. saying

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] loss -0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $102.39 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2022 that CF Industries Publishes 2021 Sustainability and Annual Reports.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today published its 2021 Annual Report as well as its 2021 sustainability reporting materials. The reports provide insight into the Company’s clean energy strategy and substantial progress made over the last year towards its environment, social and governance (ESG) goals.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. represents 214.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.11 billion with the latest information. CF stock price has been found in the range of $102.04 to $109.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 4759288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $97.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CF stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 70 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CF stock

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.40, while it was recorded at 101.95 for the last single week of trading, and 63.96 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 62.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $19,956 million, or 96.40% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,652,876, which is approximately 0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,530,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.54 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly 58.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 28,560,033 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 28,376,239 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 137,244,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,180,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,666,017 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,923,095 shares during the same period.