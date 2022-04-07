Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] loss -4.31% on the last trading session, reaching $59.94 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Hires Amy Bass Messersmith as Chief People Officer.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource”), today announced that Amy Bass Messersmith will be joining Builders FirstSource as its Chief People Officer, effective March 14, 2022. In this role, Ms. Messersmith will be a member of the Builders FirstSource executive leadership team, overseeing all aspects of human resources, including the implementation of strategies to develop and promote best practices in organizational and leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and talent acquisition, development, and management.

Builders FirstSource Inc. represents 189.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.65 billion with the latest information. BLDR stock price has been found in the range of $59.62 to $61.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 4505795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $100.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BLDR stock

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.79. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.34, while it was recorded at 63.25 for the last single week of trading, and 62.39 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $11,134 million, or 93.71% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,709,108, which is approximately -6.084% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,960,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -7.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

277 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 14,087,384 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 42,219,084 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 121,438,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,744,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,750,820 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,067,075 shares during the same period.