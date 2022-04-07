UBS slashes price target on The Western Union Company [WU] – find out why.

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.09 during the day while it closed the day at $18.88. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Western Union Expands in South Korea with ICB.

Customers in South Korea Can Send and Receive Money with the ICB Mobile App.

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced the launch of its money transfer services with ICB, one of the leading fintech companies in South Korea, offering customers seamless access to Western Union’s money transfer services via ICB’s mobile app – DEBUNK Remit.

The Western Union Company stock has also loss -1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WU stock has inclined by 2.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.26% and gained 5.83% year-on date.

The market cap for WU stock reached $7.32 billion, with 399.90 million shares outstanding and 390.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 4187776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $20.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on WU stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WU shares from 27 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.69.

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.56, while it was recorded at 18.89 for the last single week of trading, and 19.78 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Western Union Company [WU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.11%.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,400 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,702,355, which is approximately 17.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,754,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $787.48 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $418.81 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 45,724,656 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 55,536,205 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 291,122,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,383,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,947,684 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,936,184 shares during the same period.