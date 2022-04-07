UBS lifts The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $39.59 on 04/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.49, while the highest price level was $40.26. The company report on April 5, 2022 that The Kraft Heinz Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz’s question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.28 percent and weekly performance of 0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 5430837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $40.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.68, while it was recorded at 39.64 for the last single week of trading, and 37.17 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.38%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,613 million, or 79.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,891,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 2.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 46,869,605 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 27,935,453 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 698,453,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,258,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,325,641 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,475,658 shares during the same period.