Trex Company Inc. [TREX] stock Upgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $88

Trex Company Inc. [NYSE: TREX] traded at a high on 04/06/22, posting a 2.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.14. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Trex Launches Helpful “How-To” Resources With Trex® Academy™.

Online, DIY-focused content library features how-to guides, resources and expert-level support.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3441107 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trex Company Inc. stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.76%.

The market cap for TREX stock reached $7.50 billion, with 115.48 million shares outstanding and 113.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, TREX reached a trading volume of 3441107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trex Company Inc. [TREX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TREX shares is $101.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TREX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Trex Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Trex Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on TREX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trex Company Inc. is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TREX in the course of the last twelve months was 75.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has TREX stock performed recently?

Trex Company Inc. [TREX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, TREX shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.24, while it was recorded at 65.89 for the last single week of trading, and 103.84 for the last 200 days.

Trex Company Inc. [TREX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trex Company Inc. [TREX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.81 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. Trex Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.87.

Trex Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TREX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trex Company Inc. go to 15.70%.

Insider trade positions for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]

There are presently around $6,916 million, or 96.30% of TREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TREX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,228,231, which is approximately -3.832% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,423,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $672.64 million in TREX stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $452.62 million in TREX stock with ownership of nearly -3.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trex Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Trex Company Inc. [NYSE:TREX] by around 7,159,637 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 8,024,995 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 91,996,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,180,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TREX stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,309 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 657,799 shares during the same period.