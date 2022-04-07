The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $108

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] loss -5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $67.73 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that The Trade Desk Launches New Certified Service Partner Program for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses.

Partnership with Goodway Group Extends The Trade Desk’s Premier User Experience and Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand for Data-Driven Advertising.

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced the launch of its certified service partner program for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This program expands self-service access to The Trade Desk’s demand-side platform, as client demand for data-driven advertising continues to rise. As part of this announcement, Goodway Group becomes The Trade Desk’s first certified service partner to help meet this rising demand.

The Trade Desk Inc. represents 480.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.44 billion with the latest information. TTD stock price has been found in the range of $66.20 to $70.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 4591742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $95.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $125, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TTD stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 97.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.19, while it was recorded at 71.30 for the last single week of trading, and 78.87 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $22,173 million, or 71.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 53,353,398, which is approximately 2.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,647,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.27 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 24.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 30,805,918 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 13,716,566 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 263,560,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,083,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,654,395 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,119,591 shares during the same period.