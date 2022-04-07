Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Revenue clocked in at $2.03 billion, down -26.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] traded at a low on 04/06/22, posting a -4.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.70. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Teladoc Health to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will release first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call DetailsThe conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #843324; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3837987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teladoc Health Inc. stands at 5.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.41%.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $10.61 billion, with 159.98 million shares outstanding and 158.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 3837987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $104.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $74, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 160 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 4.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 57.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.29, while it was recorded at 72.14 for the last single week of trading, and 113.60 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $10,062 million, or 84.90% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,922,198, which is approximately 14.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,140,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.84 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $774.66 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 23.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 25,201,505 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 17,228,683 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 98,853,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,283,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,713,603 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 8,068,707 shares during the same period.