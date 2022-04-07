Target Corporation [TGT] Stock trading around $215.94 per share: What’s Next?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $215.94 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Target Tests First Net Zero Energy Store.

Retailer announces most sustainable store yet, which will test innovations that generate renewable energy and reduce emissions .

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its most sustainable store to date, as the site will generate more renewable energy than it needs annually to operate and will test multiple innovations to reduce the building’s emissions. The Vista, California, store’s retrofit and new features will inform Target’s investments in new stores and remodel programs that support its long-term growth and help guide the retailer’s efforts to achieve its sustainability goals.

Target Corporation represents 475.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $100.65 billion with the latest information. TGT stock price has been found in the range of $211.00 to $217.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 3672848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $275.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $270 to $261. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $278 to $294, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 260 to 252.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 6.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.36, while it was recorded at 213.58 for the last single week of trading, and 236.54 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 14.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $81,340 million, or 84.00% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,664,160, which is approximately -0.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,463,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.48 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.72 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 0.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,132 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 17,656,637 shares. Additionally, 857 investors decreased positions by around 21,432,864 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 339,607,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,696,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 257 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,795,748 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794,559 shares during the same period.