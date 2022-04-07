Stephens slashes price target on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] – find out why.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] traded at a low on 04/06/22, posting a -1.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.56. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Worldpay from FIS Becomes First Global Merchant Acquirer to Offer Direct USDC Settlement, Driving Digital Currency Adoption to Businesses.

Key facts:.

Worldpay from FIS will allow merchants to receive settlement in USD Coin (USDC).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3562635 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for FIS stock reached $60.14 billion, with 610.00 million shares outstanding and 604.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 3562635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $138.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $134 to $113, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FIS stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 135 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.11, while it was recorded at 102.43 for the last single week of trading, and 117.88 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 13.67%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $57,241 million, or 92.80% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,774,624, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,231,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.99 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.54 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 12.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 590 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 51,572,919 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 47,519,159 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 453,641,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 552,733,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,392,313 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 12,028,508 shares during the same period.