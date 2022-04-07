Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain 21.33% so far this year. What now?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Rio Tinto details $13.3 billion of taxes and royalties paid in 2021.

Rio Tinto has released its 2021 Taxes paid: Our economic contribution report, which details $13.3 billion of global taxes and royalties paid during the year, up from $8.4 billion in 2020.

Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, Rio Tinto made a total direct economic contribution of $66.6 billion in the countries and communities where it operates in 2021, compared to $47 billion the previous year.

A sum of 3665296 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.07M shares. Rio Tinto Group shares reached a high of $80.92 and dropped to a low of $79.8304 until finishing in the latest session at $80.57.

The one-year RIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.46. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $84.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 49.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.22, while it was recorded at 81.10 for the last single week of trading, and 73.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto Group Fundamentals:

Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,141 million, or 9.60% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,552,659, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $879.9 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $655.26 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 8.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,497,639 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 6,779,979 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 88,287,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,565,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,186,791 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,988,718 shares during the same period.