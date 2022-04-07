Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Revenue clocked in at $726.80 million, up 30.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] gained 1.49% or 0.16 points to close at $10.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3894667 shares. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Paramount’s 111 Sutter Street Achieves LEED Platinum and the Distinction of Highest Scoring LEED Project in San Francisco.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that 111 Sutter Street has achieved LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum and was San Francisco’s highest scoring LEED Project in 2021. The USGBC’s (U.S. Green Building Council) LEED certification is among the most esteemed sustainable building recognition programs globally.

“111 Sutter’s distinguished LEED achievement is a testament to our continuous dedication to sustainability and responsible building operations,” said Wilbur Paes, Paramount’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. “We are extremely proud that we consistently deliver this same level of excellence throughout our portfolio, as 100% of our office properties are either LEED Gold or Platinum certified.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.66, the shares rose to $10.94 and dropped to $10.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGRE points out that the company has recorded 18.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, PGRE reached to a volume of 3894667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.78.

Trading performance analysis for PGRE stock

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.05, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.35 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

There are presently around $1,463 million, or 64.80% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,960,472, which is approximately -0.277% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.33 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $206.79 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 6.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 16,744,602 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 17,111,389 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 102,524,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,380,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,640,540 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,367,998 shares during the same period.