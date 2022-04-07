On Holding AG [ONON] moved down -6.75: Why It’s Important

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] price plunged by -6.75 percent to reach at -$1.7. The company report on March 18, 2022 that On Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, and the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021.

On experiences very strong consumer demand across all regions, channels, and product categories and delivers another record year with net sales of CHF 724.6 million, a gross profit margin jump to 59.4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.3%. This reflects On’s commitment to manage the company with a focus on long-term growth and profitability.

Net sales increased by 53.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and by 70.4% in fiscal year 2021, with the direct-to-consumer business growing 76.7% in the fourth quarter and Wholesale growing 39.3%. This validates the strength of On’s multi-channel distribution, where wholesale and DTC channels are highly complementary.

A sum of 3374871 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.72M shares. On Holding AG shares reached a high of $24.50 and dropped to a low of $23.31 until finishing in the latest session at $23.50.

The one-year ONON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.74. The average equity rating for ONON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

ONON Stock Performance Analysis:

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.41. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.58% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.39, while it was recorded at 25.28 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into On Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

On Holding AG [ONON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,802 million, or 26.00% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 15,973,750, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.83% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 5,511,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.88 million in ONON stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $129.56 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly -20.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 17,973,578 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 63,974,857 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,448,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,500,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,949,918 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,384,536 shares during the same period.